Want to see UK baseball play in the College World Series? How to get tickets to Omaha

The University of Kentucky’s baseball team will make history this weekend as it begins its run in the College World Series, a feat many didn’t see coming.

The Cats secured their College World Series berth with a win against Oregon State on Sunday with a runner scoring from second base on a wild pitch on a strikeout in the seventh inning. The final score was 3-2.

If you want to see the excitement for yourself, there’s still time to make it to Omaha, Nebraska, but you need to start making plans. Here’s what to know about tickets and when Kentucky is set to play in the series.

When does the College World Series start? When does UK play?

College World Series play begins Friday, June 14, with a double-elimination bracket between the eight teams playing. Half the field plays Friday, while the other half plays Saturday, June 15. The initial double-elimination portion of the event could continue through to June 20 if needed.

College World Series finals are set to play out starting June 22 to 23/24.

Kentucky is set to face N.C. State University in game three of the series, taking place at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. in Omaha) June 15.

College World Series bound: How ‘gritty’ winning run sums up Kentucky baseball’s identity https://t.co/AOaKVi1GNN — Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) June 11, 2024

Where can you buy tickets and how much do they cost?

College World Series tickets are available online from sellers such as Ticketmaster and StubHub. Tickets are also available for sale at the ticket office, located on the corner of 13th and Mike Fahey streets in Omaha.

Ticket prices vary, but as of Tuesday morning, the price for a ticket ranged between $45 and $128 and up on Ticketmaster. StubHub listed the highest ticket price above $700 as of Tuesday.

A quick note about scalping tickets, according to the NCAA: While it’s not illegal to purchase tickets from a scalper, what you’d be buying isn’t a guaranteed ticket. Local law in Omaha does, however, make it illegal to resell or attempt to resell a ticket to a Charles Schwab Field event above the ticket’s face value, so be aware of that.

What about flights and hotels prices in Omaha?

Blue Grass Airport offers direct flights to 16 destinations, according to its website, but Omaha is not one of them. The closest nonstop destinations would be Chicago or Denver.

As of Tuesday, prices for Omaha hotels between June 14 and 16 stood between roughly $200 and upward of $350. Those prices are subject to change.

Where can I watch the game if I’m not traveling?

ESPN is carrying live broadcast and streaming coverage. You can find streaming coverage on ESPN+.

