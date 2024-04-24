Want to see peak ‘Playoff Bob’? Check out this unreal save from Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky

When the Stanley Cup Playoffs come around, Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky becomes “Playoff Bob.”

And, well, he certainly showed why late in the second period of the Panthers’ Game 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

With about six minutes left in the middle frame and the game tied 2-2, Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos slid the puck past Matthew Tkachuk to defenseman Matt Dumba.

Bobrovsky was completely out of position with his back to Dumba as the Lightning defenseman fired a shot on net.

Bobrovsky ranged across the crease and with his back facing outward made a save with his arm on Dumba’s shot to keep the game tied.

The sellout crowd at Amerant Bank Arena then erupted into “Bob-by” chants.

See the full sequence below.