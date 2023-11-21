Want to see Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor? Here's how much tickets are for 'The Game'

For Ohio State fans interested in watching OSU vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor this Saturday, tickets are not cheap.

In a meeting of undefeated rivals, the Buckeyes will try and earn a trip to the Big Ten championship against the Wolverines: a team Ohio State has not beaten since 2019.

And while tickets for the latest edition of "The Game" at Michigan Stadium remain available on resale websites like StubHub, fans will have to pay hundreds of dollars to get a seat.

Here's how much Michigan vs. Ohio State tickets are costing on the resale market:

StubHub: Tickets start at $662

SeatGeek: Tickets start at $391

TicketMaster: Tickets start at $537

VividSeats: Tickets start at $438

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Michigan-Ohio State tickets: How much are resale tickets for 'The Game'?