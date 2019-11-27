Want to see Ohio State (maybe) beat Michigan again? It’s a deal right now

Ohio State is No. 1 in the college football playoff rankings. They’re 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in the AP poll.

And with a win over traditional rival Michigan on Saturday, they’ll be in the Big Ten Championship and be in prime position for a shot at the national title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So why are there any tickets still available for the game against the No. 10 Wolverines (9-2) on Saturday?

Could it be because the Buckeyes (11-0) have won 14 of the last 15 games against Michigan? And that they’re an 8.5-point favorite — on the road?

Maybe it’s for the best. Because fans can still get tickets for just over $100 (via Stub hub). Granted, they’re end zone tickets, but they’re still tickets to one of college football’s biggest games of the year. Those inclined to slightly better seats will pay closer to $300 for sideline seats, but that’s probably still a decent deal.

After all, Michigan is due to win one of these, right?