Want to see Deion Sanders in action? Colorado football vs. Arizona State tickets still available

Tickets are still available for the Arizona State Sun Devils' college football game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

But it won’t be cheap.

Ticketmaster was offering a pair of tickets for the Week 6 college football game that will feature head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders for $94.68 per ticket (including fees) as of Thursday morning.

The cheapest single ticket was going for $96.15.

The best seats for the game were going for $345.15 per ticket, as of Thursday morning.

It’s certainly more expensive than the non-conference games where Ticketmaster sold ASU vs. Fresno State tickets for around $10 each, including fees.

But even against USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the tickets were going for as low as $40.78 per ticket (including fees) the day before the game.

Arizona State (1-4, 0-2) is coming off a 24-21 loss against Cal.

Colorado (3-2, 0-2) has been attracting a national audience this season since Sanders took over the program. The Buffaloes went toe-to-toe with USC last week and nearly erased an early 20-point deficit in the 48-41 loss.

Leading up to the game: Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham not following others in critique of Deion Sanders

Colorado is a 4.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Buffaloes are -200 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +164.

The over/under for the game is set at 60.5 points.

ASU leads the all-time series against Colorado, 10-3, and won the last two after Colorado had won three straight. Both will be joining the Big 12 next season.

Saturday's ASU vs. Colorado game can be seen at 3:30 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

This will be Colorado's first game on Pac-12 Networks this season after playing games on FOX, FOX, ESPN, ABC and FOX.

It will be ASU's third game on Pac-12 Networks. The Sun Devils have played two games on FS1 and one on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Deion Sanders, Colorado at ASU generating interest in ticket sales