Want to see Dave Chappelle? Tickets are available for his Detroit shows to be filmed for Netflix

Aug. 10—It's a busy time for comedian Dave Chappelle.

On the heels of the Aug. 1 Washington D.C. premiere of his terrific documentary "Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place," Chappelle will soon be seen on stages in Detroit and New York City.

He's doing seven shows at the Fillmore Detroit Aug. 10-15, the first live events at the venue since the March 2020 pandemic shutdowns. He plans to film four of them, the Aug. 12-15 shows, for an upcoming Netflix special. He notably earned two Emmys last year for his Netflix special "Sticks & Stones."

Tickets for his Detroit engagement are available for Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. These are new shows recently added to his previously announced performances: two shows Tuesday and one each Wednesday and Thursday. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com. All shows are for those 18 and older. There will also be rapid COVID-19 testing on site for all attendees before they enter the venue.

In related news, Chappelle will be featured in a one night only Madison Square Garden comedy show Sept. 12 to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The star-studded event, conceived by Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson, will also include Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Wanda Sykes and more.

All proceeds from "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" will benefit 9/11 charities. Proof of vaccination is required. Pre-sale begins tomorrow at noon on Live Nation, Ticketmaster.com and MSG and runs until 10 p.m. Thursday. General sales start at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com.