Want to see Caitlin Clark play the Mercury? It's going to cost some money

It’s no secret that wherever Caitlin Clark goes with the Indiana Fever, the crowds will follow.

Venues across the WNBA have drawn record crowds due to Clark’s popularity, including on Friday when the Fever played the Washington Mystics and filled all 20,333 seats at Capital One Arena, a venue that the Mystics had to move to for extra capacity.

There’s been growing anticipation for Clark’s arrival in Phoenix and a lot of it has come from within the Mercury.

Just one day after Clark and Iowa lost in the national championship 87-75 to South Carolina, and before she was even drafted, the Mercury officially released single-game tickets against the Fever on Sunday, June 30 at noon. At that time, only select games were available for single-game tickets, including preseason and opening night.

The graphic made by the Mercury indicated that the game would be a rivalry between Mercury star Diana Taurasi and Clark, titling it "The GOAT" (greatest of all time) vs. The Rook.

Taurasi previously warned Clark that “reality is coming” while she was leading ESPN's alternate broadcast of the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four with former WNBA star Sue Bird.

Given the history of this game and Clark's popularity, ticket prices aren't going to drop anytime soon. The Mercury had to open its upper bowl due to the demand of the game. With just over two weeks left, the game has not been sold out, but the cheapest price for two tickets together will run to $79 each in the upper bowl.

The highest resale ticket would put you courtside for $7,500. The lowest resale tickets range from $106 in the upper bowl to $200 in the lower bowl.

No matter where you sit, it's going to cost some money. And if you're hoping to see Clark at the upcoming All-Star Game in Phoenix, the resale prices for the sold-out event start at $79.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Want to see Caitlin Clark in Phoenix? It's going to cost some money