'How do you want to be remembered?' Ohio State football releases trailer for Michigan game

Former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith opens OSU's Michigan game trailer with a question.

"How do you want to be remembered?" Smith asked.

Smith, who led the Buckeyes to three wins against the Wolverines in 2004-06, said remembrance in "The Game" stems from "a world where passion and hatred runs deep."

"Football isn't just a game," Smith said. "And this, most certainly, is not just another game."

Ohio State is looking for its first win against Michigan since 2019, having lost two straight to the Wolverines in 2021 and 2022.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will play for a spot in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 2 against Iowa in Indianapolis.

But Smith recognizes stakes past a Big Ten title and even a potential College Football Playoff spot.

"Collisions of will, toughness and chaos will only elevate the undeniable test to become legends," Smith said. But in the chaos, there is a bond that transcends hatred. Brotherhood forged over decades of sacrifice, hostility and one type of love: tough love.

"You may see this as just a rivalry. But no, oh no. This is a way of life."

Ohio State kicks off against Michigan just after noon in Ann Arbor Saturday on FOX.

