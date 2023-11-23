'How do you want to be remembered?' Ohio State football releases trailer for Michigan game
Former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith opens OSU's Michigan game trailer with a question.
"How do you want to be remembered?" Smith asked.
Smith, who led the Buckeyes to three wins against the Wolverines in 2004-06, said remembrance in "The Game" stems from "a world where passion and hatred runs deep."
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏𝟐 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚❌𝐞 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/8CHJomgeBQ
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 23, 2023
"Football isn't just a game," Smith said. "And this, most certainly, is not just another game."
Ohio State is looking for its first win against Michigan since 2019, having lost two straight to the Wolverines in 2021 and 2022.
The Buckeyes and Wolverines will play for a spot in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 2 against Iowa in Indianapolis.
But Smith recognizes stakes past a Big Ten title and even a potential College Football Playoff spot.
"Collisions of will, toughness and chaos will only elevate the undeniable test to become legends," Smith said. But in the chaos, there is a bond that transcends hatred. Brotherhood forged over decades of sacrifice, hostility and one type of love: tough love.
"You may see this as just a rivalry. But no, oh no. This is a way of life."
Ohio State kicks off against Michigan just after noon in Ann Arbor Saturday on FOX.
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Sept. 2: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3
Sept. 9: Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7
Sept. 16: Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10
Sept. 23: Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14
Oct. 7: Ohio State 37, Maryland 17
Oct. 14: Ohio State 41, Purdue 7
Oct. 21: Ohio State 20, Penn State 12
Oct. 28: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10
Nov. 4: Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16
Nov. 11: Ohio State 38, Michigan State 3
Nov. 18: Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3
Nov. 25: Ohio State at Michigan; Ann Arbor, Michigan, noon, FOX
Michigan football schedule 2023
Sept. 2: Michigan 30, East Carolina 3
Sept. 9: Michigan 35, UNLV 7
Sept. 16: Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6
Sept. 23: Michigan 31, Rutgers 7
Sept. 30: Michigan 45, Nebraska 7
Oct. 7: Michigan 52, Minnesota 10
Oct. 14: Michigan 52, Indiana 7
Oct. 21: Michigan 49, Michigan State 0
Nov. 4: Michigan 41, Purdue 13
Nov. 11: Michigan 24, Penn State 15
Nov. 18: Michigan 31, Maryland 24
Nov. 25: Michigan vs. Ohio State; Ann Arbor, Michigan, noon, FOX
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State-Michigan game trailer 2023: Troy Smith prepares OSU for UM