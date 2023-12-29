'Do you want to be a rapper?' Jordan Seaton talks negative recruiting against Colorado

Jordan Seaton is the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the country and fresh off making his signing with Colorado football official. The Buffaloes' third-highest rated recruit to ever sign with the program out of high school was also named team captain for the Under Armour Next All-America Game.

The all-star game will be held Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. MT (ESPN) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, but during the event's media day on Friday, Seaton was asked whether schools negatively recruiting against Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

"They were saying, this is the most famous one I got, like, 'What? Do you want to be a rapper, or something?' I'm like, I get what you're saying, but it was a lot of negative recruiting going on about (Sanders)," Seaton said Friday in a video posted by Rivals.

The comment is likely a jab at Sanders' musical career (he released an album in 1994 titled "Prime Time") but more important is the fact that Seaton confirmed a tactic of something "Coach Prime" alluded to more than a month ago: negative recruiting.

"Negative recruiting happens everywhere in the country," a Pac-12 assistant who has worked in the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 told ESPN back in 2015 for a story "inside the art of negative recruiting."

There's no doubt that it's become more prevalent across college football since then, and Sanders has experienced it in more ways than one.

“I don’t talk about any other coaches or teams or staffs. I don’t believe in that,” Sanders said to host Mark Johnson on Nov. 15 during his weekly coaches show. “I am not going to put you down so I can stand up. I’ve never been that type of player or person in my life.

“But all these other schools are telling these young men and their families I am not going to be here. They think that we’re going to be so successful that I am going to leave. So they understand what we possess and the potential we possess. But that’s not true.”

Despite the negative recruiting tactics, Sanders and the Colorado staff have put together a 2024 class that is ranked 21st in the country overall, which includes high school signees and transfers. The 89.66 average player rating of the 24 total commits leads the Big 12, according to 247Sports.

Seaton's five-star rating is a big reason for the Buffaloes' conference-best recruiting class. He knows programs don't go from 1-11 to national championship contenders overnight.

"I feel like some people don't understand that he's only been there for, what, like a year? The turnaround that that program had from 1-11 to 4-8, it's like, cool," Seaton said Friday during UA's Next All-America Game media day. "You gotta take some time, Alabama wasn't 'Bama in six months. It takes time.

"Give it another year, maybe two years, and that's gonna be a real program that everyone's gonna wanna go to."

