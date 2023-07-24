Want to play as Ohio State players in Madden 24? Here are former Buckeyes' player ratings

Madden season is here.

Madden NFL2024 is set to be released Aug. 15. But the Electronic Arts video game has already released its initial player ratings for the game, including every player currently on an NFL roster, including those selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

In Madden NFL 24's initial rollout of player ratings, 61 former Ohio State football players were included, headlined by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at 98 and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward at 93. Of the players selected in the 2023 draft, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads all Buckeye selections with a 78.

After having seven players with a 90 rating or better in Madden NFL 23, Ohio State only has five in Madden NFL 24: Nick Bosa, Heyward, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Multiple players, including running back Ezekiel Elliott and cornerback Eli Apple, do not have ratings since they have not signed with a team ahead of the 2023 season.

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Running back

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs past Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) on Dec. 17, 2022.

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Wide receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) runs into the end zone for a late second quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, December 18, 2022. The Jaguars trailed 21 to 7 at the half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Tight end

Jacksonville Jaguars' Luke Farrell (89) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Offensive line

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Defensive line

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambles as the 49ers' Nick Bosa pursues.

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Linebacker

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (83) reaches for a pass as Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) covers on the play during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Jan. 8, 2023.

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Safety

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) recovers a fumble in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Vonn Bell, Carolina Panthers, strong safety: 83

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams, strong safety: 75

Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys, free safety: 82

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Cornerback

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints: 90

Jeff Okudah, Atlanta Falcons: 77

Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints: 74

Kendall Sheffield, Houston Texans: 72

Shaun Wade, New England Patriots: 65

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns: 88

Ohio State football Madden 24 ratings: Special teams

Drue Chrisman, Cincinnati Bengals, punter: 70

Cameron Johnston, Houston Texans, punter: 75

Liam McCullough, Atlanta Falcons, long snapper (listed as tight end): 32

Jake McQuaide, Detroit Lions, long snapper (listed as tight end): 33

