'I want to play for as long as I can' - Tarkowski

[Getty Images]

Everton defender James Tarkowski says he's feeling "great" after completing his second season at Everton.

The 31 year-old played every minute of Everton's Premier League campaign, helping the Toffees keep 13 clean sheets.

"I want to play as long as I can," he told the club website. "I love the game too much, I love being out on the training ground too much and performing on the weekend.

“I see that my voice matters and people want to listen to what I have got to say on a football pitch and in and around the changing room.

“The manager has put that leadership role on me. Seamus [Coleman] is the captain and I’m just supporting Seamus when I can. It is nice to walk out with the captain’s armband on but my role doesn’t change either way, with or without the armband.

“I have got a good understanding of how the team needs to work and I just try to show that all of the time.”