Want to play football for Alabama? There are 41 positions, per Nick Saban, not 22

So you're on the Alabama football bench, and you want to get off.

It's crowded on that bench, and with a bevy of four- and five- star players coming in each signing class, patience can run thin. So how to get on the field? Don't look at it as if there are only 22 starters, for one thing. Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams said Tuesday that coach Nick Saban drives home a much larger number to those wanting more action.

"Coach says, there are 41 spots. So if you want to play on the University of Alabama football team, that's a way to start," Williams said. "That's why I made my impact on special teams, and found out how important it is."

There's usually not much glory in it, to be sure, and some players are initially resistant to the idea. Williams, for one, didn't give special teams its due until he reached the college level.

"In high school, I really didn't pay much (attention) to it, but when I got here I realized how important it was, how impactful it is," Williams added. "How we (can) get points here, get points there."

As for Saban's math, the No. 41 presumably comes from the punt, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return units (44), minus kickers, punters and long snappers, who are recruited specifically for those roles.

For those looking to get their foot in the playing-time door, it can be a much quicker path.

