Want to play with Cesc Fabregas? Win a five-a-side guest star from Arsenal and Chelsea great

(AFP via Getty Images)

Football fans in London can win the chance to have former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas guest star in their five-a-side team.

Fabregas is taking part in the Enterprise ‘Rent-A-Player’ competition alongside former Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez and ex-Colombia striker Radamel Falcao.

The competition, organised by Europa League sponsors Enterprise Rent-A-Car, gives fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a European legend join their squad for one night only.

Barthez will be guesting for a team in France, Falcao for one in Spain and Fabregas will be offering his services to one lucky side in the UK.

The competition kicked off on Monday and the winners will be announced this Friday, with applicants in the UK able to enter via enterpriserent-a-player.com.

“I miss playing football,” Fabregas told Standard Sport. “So, every opportunity I can play it with fans and people that love football is going to be great.

“It is just about having a good time together, enjoying football, which is what we love to do and talking some football on the side. It will be great. I started playing five-a-side when I was five years old. I think that was my first ever little tournament that I played.

“So I really like it and I watch it some times. I believe it is full of technical quality, a lot of short sprints, intelligence, occupying the space your team-mate leaves. It’s a very interesting sport.”

Enterprise Rent-A-Car are sponsors of the Europa League and Fabregas is excited for the closing stages of the competition.

The quarter-finals kick off this week and many are tipping Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool to meet in the final this May.

“Liverpool are a Champions League team that should go full on to win it, obviously respecting their priority, which is the Premier League,” said Fabregas. “I am sure they will go to the very end if they want to achieve that as well.

“Bayer Leverkusen are having a fantastic year. For what they did last year, and what they are doing this year, I think they deserve to be named as favourites for the competition, together with Liverpool.

“I think, on paper, this would be the best final and the two strongest teams in the Europa League this season.”