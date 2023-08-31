Who would you want to perform Super Bowl LVIII halftime show? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" reveals who would they want to perform Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
"GMFB" reveals who would they want to perform Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
The NFL's Nickelodeon venture is a clever, deft way to reach football fans of the future.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the NFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
Which coaches are under the most pressure this season?
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
The Niners legend had high praise for a quarterback who never won a Super Bowl.
Who are our Super Bowl best bets?
With the ultimate draft weekend fast approaching we reveal and react to the last Yahoo staff mock draft of the season. Chris Harris of Harris Football joins Matt Harmon on the pod for 'Cram Week' to provide his thoughts on the mock draft.
"Relationships are repairable."
Jake Fischer, from Manila where he’s covering the FIBA World Cup, joins Dan Devine (not in Manila) to talk about Team USA’s 3-0 record, Steve Kerr’s coaching and Giannis making the Milwaukee Bucks fans nervous.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Jonathan Taylor will miss at least the first four games of the season. How should fantasy managers view the star RB in drafts?
The former 5-star recruit had 35 catches as a freshman at LSU before spending two seasons at Georgia and then transferring to Nebraska in the offseason.
The Titans have a new kicker.
A few quarterbacks are facing critical seasons in their careers.
Miller tore his ACL in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions.
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
For the last preseason edition of "Ekeler's Edge" we are happy to reveal the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football League. Matt Harmon, Austin Ekeler and many of the biggest names in the fantasy football landscape will compete in a 14-team league for ultimate bragging rights in the industry.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde provide their takeaways and thoughts from Week 0 of the college football season.
While the Aces-Liberty matchup will receive top billing to start the penultimate week of the season, there is plenty down the standings to watch out for as teams in the rest of the playoff positions shuffle around nightly.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.