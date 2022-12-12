Want to go to the Peach Bowl between OSU vs. Georgia? Here's how much resale tickets are

8
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
·3 min read

Resale tickets are all that are left for Ohio State football's return to the College Football Playoff.

The No. 4 Buckeyes will take on No. 1 Georgia at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ohio State will take on Georgia for the first time since losing to the Bulldogs in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.

The Buckeyes opened as 6.5-point underdogs, the first time Ohio State will come in not as a favorite since the 2021 national championship game against Alabama.

Here's a look at what tickets for the Peach Bowl are going for on the resale market.

Resale tickets for Ohio State vs. Georgia start at $310

Ohio State and Georgia fans will have to pay more than $300 to see the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

On SeatGeek, resale tickets start at $310 for standing room only seats, while seated tickets start at $389 each.

On StubHub, standing room only tickets start at $345 with seated tickets starting at $427.

Ticketmaster has seated tickets starting at $329.

College football rankings 2022

Here's a look at the final College Football Playoff ranking of the 2022 season.

  1. Georgia (13-0)

  2. Michigan (13-0)

  3. TCU (13-0)

  4. Ohio State (12-1)

  5. Alabama (10-2)

  6. Tennessee (10-2)

  7. Clemson (11-2)

  8. Utah (10-3)

  9. Kansas State (10-3)

  10. USC (11-2)

  11. Penn State (10-2)

  12. Washington (10-2)

  13. Florida State (9-3)

  14. Oregon State (9-3)

  15. Oregon (9-3)

  16. Tulane (11-2)

  17. LSU (9-4)

  18. UCLA (9-3)

  19. South Carolina (8-4)

  20. Texas (8-4)

  21. Notre Dame (8-4)

  22. Mississippi State (8-4)

  23. NC State (8-4)

  24. Troy (11-2)

  25. UTSA (11-2)

Georgia football's 2022 schedule

  • Sept. 3: Georgia 49, Oregon 3

  • Sept. 10: Georgia 33, Samford 0

  • Sept. 17: Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

  • Sept. 24: Georgia 39, Kent State 22

  • Oct. 1: Georgia 26, Missouri 22

  • Oct. 8: Georgia 42, Auburn 10

  • Oct. 15: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0

  • Oct. 29: Georgia 42, Florida 20

  • Nov. 5: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

  • Nov. 12: Georgia 45, Mississippi 19

  • Nov. 19: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

  • Nov. 26: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

  • Dec. 3: Georgia 50, LSU 30

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Georgia tickets, prices

