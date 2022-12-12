Want to go to the Peach Bowl between OSU vs. Georgia? Here's how much resale tickets are
Resale tickets are all that are left for Ohio State football's return to the College Football Playoff.
The No. 4 Buckeyes will take on No. 1 Georgia at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ohio State will take on Georgia for the first time since losing to the Bulldogs in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
2023 Heisman Trophy:Marvin Harrison Jr. and 5 other OSU football players who could win the 2023 Heisman Trophy
Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. earns consensus All-America status
The Buckeyes opened as 6.5-point underdogs, the first time Ohio State will come in not as a favorite since the 2021 national championship game against Alabama.
Here's a look at what tickets for the Peach Bowl are going for on the resale market.
Want to keep up with Ohio State? Don't miss a single Buckeyes story. Get a great deal by subscribing to the Dispatch today at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.
Resale tickets for Ohio State vs. Georgia start at $310
Ohio State and Georgia fans will have to pay more than $300 to see the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
On SeatGeek, resale tickets start at $310 for standing room only seats, while seated tickets start at $389 each.
On StubHub, standing room only tickets start at $345 with seated tickets starting at $427.
Ticketmaster has seated tickets starting at $329.
College football rankings 2022
Here's a look at the final College Football Playoff ranking of the 2022 season.
Georgia (13-0)
Michigan (13-0)
TCU (13-0)
Ohio State (12-1)
Alabama (10-2)
Tennessee (10-2)
Clemson (11-2)
Utah (10-3)
Kansas State (10-3)
USC (11-2)
Penn State (10-2)
Washington (10-2)
Florida State (9-3)
Oregon State (9-3)
Oregon (9-3)
Tulane (11-2)
LSU (9-4)
UCLA (9-3)
South Carolina (8-4)
Texas (8-4)
Notre Dame (8-4)
Mississippi State (8-4)
NC State (8-4)
Troy (11-2)
UTSA (11-2)
Ohio State football's 2022 schedule
Sept. 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
Sept. 10: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
Sept. 17: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
Sept. 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
Oct. 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
Oct. 8: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20
Oct. 22: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Oct. 29: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31
Nov. 5: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
Nov. 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
Nov. 19: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30
Nov. 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23
Georgia football's 2022 schedule
Sept. 3: Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Sept. 10: Georgia 33, Samford 0
Sept. 17: Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
Sept. 24: Georgia 39, Kent State 22
Oct. 1: Georgia 26, Missouri 22
Oct. 8: Georgia 42, Auburn 10
Oct. 15: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
Oct. 29: Georgia 42, Florida 20
Nov. 5: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13
Nov. 12: Georgia 45, Mississippi 19
Nov. 19: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
Nov. 26: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14
Dec. 3: Georgia 50, LSU 30
Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Georgia tickets, prices