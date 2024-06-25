'I want to be a part of that'

[Getty Images]

Everton winger Ashley Young says it was a "no-brainer" to stay with the club after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 38-year-old joined the Toffees last summer and played 34 times, scoring one goal. He became the club's oldest debutant.

Young, who was Sean Dyche's first signing for the team, played a number of wide roles last season.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign again," he told club media.

"I spoke to the manager before the end of the season. He asked me what I wanted to do, if I wanted to stay, and straight away I said yes because I loved my time here. Kevin [Thelwell] was the same.

"We had ups and downs but I can see how big the club is and where the club wants to get to.

"I want to be a part of that."

Young has made 453 Premier League appearances across spells with Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United, as well as at Goodison Park.

Blues manager Dyche, who captained Young when team-mates at Watford, said: "His qualities - both on and off the pitch - meant he was an important figure for us.

"He's someone I've had the pleasure of knowing for many years and his depth of experience, leadership and versatility will undoubtedly help us again heading into next season."

