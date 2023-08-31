Want a once-in-a-lifetime sports experience in Indiana? IU ranks high. Purdue not so much.

When it comes to once-in-a-lifetime experiences for sports fans, the state of Indiana has plenty of options.

According to one survey, attending an Indiana Hoosiers game ranks above the Indianapolis Colts, Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Pacers. CheapoTicketing.com put together a list of the ultimate sports experiences that should be on every fan's bucket list. (Though it didn't include the Indianapolis 500 so adjust your expectations accordingly.)

They surveyed 3,000 sports fans to ask them which U.S. sports team they would most like to watch live at least once in their lifetime.

The highest-ranked team in the state? That honor belongs to IU. Here's what they had to say:

"Amid the lush landscapes of Bloomington, within the hallowed halls of Assembly Hall, the prowess of the Indiana Hoosiers basketball team shines brilliantly. Dressed in their distinctive crimson and cream, the Hoosiers are more than mere athletes; they are the embodiment of Indiana's deep-rooted basketball heritage. With a history adorned by banners of championships, legendary coaches, and iconic moments, IU basketball stands as a testament to the heartland's enduring passion for the hardwood. The powerful resonance of the crowd chanting "Hoo-Hoo-Hoosiers!" serves not merely as encouragement, but as an affirmation of a state's identity intertwined with the sport of basketball."

As for the rest of the Indiana teams, they didn't rank so high. IU's rival, Purdue, came in at No. 143. The Colts were a little higher at 139, while the Pacers were 169th out of 180.

PURDUE FANS: This is cheapoticketing.com's ranking, not IndyStar's. You can reach them at cheapoticketing.com/Contact-Us.

"Our survey underscores the profound connection fans have with iconic sports arenas and teams across the U.S.," said James Collins of CheapoTicketing.com. "From the history at Lambeau Field to the energy at Madison Square Garden, it's evident that these venues and their teams create unforgettable moments that transcend time."

The top five were the Boston Red Sox, Green Bay Packers, Golden State Warriors, New York Rangers and the New York Knicks.

