What we want to find out from Ohio State at Big Ten media days

When the contingent of Ohio State coaches and players embark on their annual trip to Big Ten media days, you know football is right around the corner.

With the Buckeyes scheduled to speak during Wednesday’s events in Indianapolis, we should be able to find out a lot about the 2023 version of Ohio State football.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the program and the hope is there we get some answers from head coach Ryan Day and the players. Here are some topics that I would love the find out answers on as the media begins to grill Ohio State and other Big Ten teams in the annual spectacle that can be Big Ten media days.

Quarterback derby

What we want to find out

The most important position battle in Columbus, or at least the one that has the most eyes, is who will start off behind center against Indiana?Devin Brown had to miss the final days of spring with an injury and Kyle McCord didn’t seem to take full advantage of his competitor’s absence. When will a starter be named? Will the battle continue when the season starts? We all want to hear what Day is thinking.

Playing of freshman

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown completes a pass to tight end Jelani Thurman on the far sideline during the Buckeyes' practice Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HLCbGQh7dl — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) April 1, 2023

What we want to find out

In 2020, the COVID-19 season, Day was reluctant to play his young players due to the short seasons and trying to make the College Football Playoff. It bit them in 2021 and again in 2022. Depth needs to be created and the health of the starters is important as well. The younger players need to see the field and I’d like to know if the plan is different. Georgia is a perfect example of letting the young stars play early, you can win and develop at the same time.

Offensive play calling

What we want to find out

How is this going to work with Day and new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline? The former Buckeye wide receiver has never called plays at this level or any. Will he have a long leash? Will it be a game-to-game decision? It’s a dynamic that we all want to see play out and asking Day how he envisions it will be telling.

Defensive adjustments

What we want to find out

It was a rough go in the final two games for the Buckeye defense. It allowed multiple big plays that ultimately cost both games. With Day supposedly taking a step back from play-calling duties as mentioned above, he will have a bit more time on his hands with the defense. With a championship-caliber offense, the defense just needs to be solid for the Buckeyes to win a lot of games. Knowing how the adjustments and changes will go could be a big factor for this team.

Offensive tackle situation

Ohio State offensive linemen including Tegra Tshabola (77), George Fitzpatrick (68), Ben Christman (71), Carson Hinzman (75) and Victor Cutler Jr. (59) doing sled work. pic.twitter.com/uJ9c7DYTb7 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 9, 2023

What we want to find out

Who are the starters? Will they rotate until they find the right mix? Offensive line coach Justin Frye has three starters to replace, both tackles and center. Not much of a concern about filling the middle of the line, it’s protecting a new starting quarterback from edge rushers. As much play as the quarterback position gets, what happens at tackle could be the biggest thing that determines how far this team goes.

Lorenzo Styles Jr.’s transition to cornerback

Lorenzo Styles Jr. talks transfer to Ohio State, goal to be “one of the … https://t.co/YHSdKHQMQ7 via @YouTube — E❌anuel (@SMOKE_2_MORE) July 21, 2023

What we want to find out

The last of the three major transfers for the Buckeyes not only joined the team but is making the transition from wide receiver to cornerback. There has been some chatter it has gone well, but there is potential for Styles Jr.. to be a game-changer. Will it be this year or will we have to wait?

Adjustment’s made for spring recruiting

🚨NEW🚨 Ohio State DL commit Justin Scott ranks No. 5 and five-stars in the updated 2024 On300🌰https://t.co/0QD17y40UL pic.twitter.com/yqKoRsVTne — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 10, 2023

What we want to find out

With the new recruiting calendar, there was much more action during the spring than there was before. I’m curious to hear what Day thinks about the new calendar and what adjustments he made and will make going forward.

Team morale after back-to-back losses to finish last season

Noah Ruggles : 2/3 FG's & 5/5 on extra points (Missed the potential game-winning 50-yard FG wide left with 4 seconds left) pic.twitter.com/hwzz4upgax — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 1, 2023

What we want to find out

As mentioned above, the Buckeyes didn’t exactly finish out the season like they wanted to. I’d like to hear how the team is doing mentally, dealing with those losses. Not only that, but how much the coaching staff took it over the last few months, thinking about a lost opportunity last season and how motivating that might be.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire