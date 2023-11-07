You want offense? The Wisconsin Badgers break the 100-point mark in their season opener

Chucky Hepburn led the Badgers with 20 points on Monday against Arkansas State at the Kohl Center.

MADISON – The Wisconsin team that took the floor at the Kohl Center on Monday night looked much like the unit coach Greg Gard and his assistants saw throughout preseason practice.

Gard used 12 players in the first half. Ten players scored at least two points and all 12 contributed in some fashion.

UW scored 56 points in the half en route to a 105-76 victory over Arkansas State in front of an announced crowd of 14,033.

Kamari McGee's late basket helped UW set the Kohl Center scoring mark.

The previous mark was 104 points, set by Kansas against Oregon in a 2002 NCAA Tournament regional game.

The 56 first-half points matched or surpassed UW’s overall point total in seven games last season.

The last time UW scored at least 100 points was in the 2018-19 season. The Badgers routed Savannah State, 101-60.

The last time UW scored at least 100 points in its opener? That was in 1993 against UW-Milwaukee.

Yes, this team is deeper and can score in more ways and more quickly than previous teams.

The Badgers received a scare when guard Connor Essegian suffered an unspecified upper-body injury with 6 minutes 29 seconds left in the first half and had to be helped off the court. It appeared that an Arkansas State player landed on Essegian, who was trying to box out after a missed shot.

An athletic trainer helps Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian up and off the floor during the first half against Arkansas State.

Essegian scored four points in his 4:35 of action and did not return to the lineup.

Guards Chucky Hepburn (20 points), AJ Storr (15) and Max Klesmit (14) combined for 49 points on 18-of-28 shooting. Klesmit hit all five of his shots.

Steven Crowl contributed nine points four of his team’s 17 assists and three rebounds.

Freshmen John Blackwell and Nolan Winter both played well.

Blackwell finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Winter added six points and seven rebounds.

Tyler Wahl is much more mobile and bouncy now that he is healthy. However, he was limited to 13 minutes and eight points because of foul trouble.

Wahl had the honors of helping UW hit the 100-point mark, however, on a drive with 5 minutes 24 seconds left in the game.

Tyler Wahl of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to score in the first half at the Kohl Center on Monday.

The Badgers worked the ball inside in a variety of ways and scored 36 points in the paint in the opening half and finished with 56.

They hit 22 of 34 shots (64.7 percent) in the opening half and finished 39 of 60 (65.0 percent).

The reserves contributed 39 points.

Perhaps the most glaring area of concern for Gard was UW’s defense.

Arkansas State too often was able to get into the lane or all the way to the rim and got 22 points in the first half and 40 overall.

