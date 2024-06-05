Who do you want as next Leicester boss?

Djokovic will not win the 2024 French Open.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
Jones won the race once as a driver and twice as an owner when Al Unser Sr. won in 1970 and 1971.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
With the right summer moves and expected health, there's no reason to believe the Thunder couldn't win the whole thing next season.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recap Jaden Rashada's recent lawsuit, discuss the latest on the House settlement, break down private capital in college football and a man who trashed the DMV with fish.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his blueprint for conquering the final days of Week 6.
With NFL rosters pretty much set before training camp, Scott Pianowski reveals his first set of team fantasy power rankings for the 2024 season.
Gobert was the only unanimous selection.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.