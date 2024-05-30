Who do you want as the next Clarets manager?

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Burnley's vacant manager position.

Here's who some of you want to replace Vincent Kompany:

Mark: I think Liam Rosenior, he did a good job at Hull. He was the brains behind Rooney at Derby and he knows the league, plus he's an up and coming young manager. He's a better choice than Lampard and others in the frame.

Gazo: Cooper or Potter, both proven managers. Definitely don't want Lampard.

Kieron: To me the answer is simple and would make sense. Craig Bellamy isn’t going to Bayern with VK and he has been at the centre during VK’s tenure. As a player he has a great track record and the heart of a lion. While he probably has little experience of being a manager, he has been there during the best and the worst of the last two seasons.

James: We need a manager that believes in a similar style of play due to the squad we have built. Of the available managers Corberan would be my first choice. West Brom were the only team to outplay us in the Championship.

Simon: David Moyes would be my choice.

Andy: I hope the board continues with the appointment of an up and coming emerging managerial talent. Ruud van Nistelrooy ticks those boxes.

Paul Scott-Bates: Scott Parker.