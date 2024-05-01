Do you want to be Mr. Met? Mets hiring new mascot

Do you want to be Mr. Met? Mets hiring new mascot

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Do you have what it takes to be Mr. or Mrs. Met?

The Mets are looking for a “high-energy, enthusiastic individual” to become the new mascot. The job description includes posting to social media, managing the mascot’s budget and maintaining the costume.

A dance or performing arts background would be a plus. You will also need to be proficient in Microsoft Office, able to perform physically demanding activities and reliable transportation.

The job’s salary ranges from $67,000 to nearly $90,000. Auditions will be held on May 15.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

