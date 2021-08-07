Want to meet a Power Ranger? Last year’s Red Ranger appearing at Columbia comic shop

It’s morphing time for anyone who has wished they could meet a Power Ranger but haven’t.

The actor who played the Red Power Ranger in the previous two seasons of the popular kids show will be at Columbia comic book store Heroes & Dragons on Aug. 13 for autographs, photos and to “generally help make the atmosphere around here even cooler,” the store said. The former Red Ranger will be in store starting at 4 p.m. Heroes and Dragons is located at 1807 Bush River Rd.

Rorrie D. Travis portrayed Devon Daniels, the Red Ranger, in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, the last iteration of the show that changes themes every other season or so. Beast Morphers ran from 2019 to 2020 on children’s television channel Nickelodeon.

Travis is a Columbia native who moved to Hollywood in 2011 to pursue a movie and television career, according to his IMDB biography. He starred in 44 episodes of Power Rangers Beast Morphers.

Power Rangers is a long-running children’s action show that spawned a popular toy line. It premiered in the United States in 1993 as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and has had 28 seasons. The show is unique in that it uses footage from a Japanese show to depict fight scenes and robot, or megazord, battles with monsters. American actors are used to depict all other scenes.

The latest season of the show is known as Power Rangers Dino Fury, which is available on Nickelodeon and Netflix.