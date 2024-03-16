You want March Madness? See outcome as Delaware State seeks third upset, rare NCAA berth

Delaware State University Hornets head coach Stan Waterman.

March Madness almost found a worthy symbol in Delaware State University on Saturday.

The Hornets nearly concocted one of the stunning achievements that makes college basketball’s postseason such a vibrant occasion.

But seeded sixth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Delaware State fell short of its third upset in three days, losing to No. 4 Howard 70-67 in the championship game at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Howard went 8-for-8 at the foul line in the final 65 seconds to stave off DSU.

Long wait

Delaware State was seeking just the second NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in its history, the other coming in 2005. Now Howard will see itself in the bracket during the CBS reveal at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sophomore guard Jevin Muniz scored 24 points and Martaz Robinson had 18 for DSU.

The Hornets (15-18) turned the corner this year under third-year coach Stan Waterman, who had guided Sanford School to eight Delaware high school state titles over 30 seasons before being hired as DSU coach in June of 2021. They’d gone 8-49 overall and 4-24 in the MEAC the last two years.

University of Delaware Blue Hens guard Kobe Jerome (11) strategizes as Delaware State University Hornets forward Deywilk Tavarez (0) keeps his eyes on the ball in the annual men's basketball game at DSU's Memorial Hall in Dover, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The Hens won 78-67.

DSU reached the MEAC final by erasing a 9-point halftime deficit to knock off No. 3 South Carolina State 71-58 Thursday night in the quarterfinals and then prevailed by that same score over No. 2 North Carolina Central Friday night. MEAC rookie of the Year Deywilk Tavarez, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Pennsauken, New Jersey, led DSU with 29 points versus South Carolina State and 20 against North Carolina Central.

The title game tipped off roughly 14 hours after the conclusion of that semifinal game.

Howard also a surprise finalist

Defending champ Howard (18-16), coached by former Duke star and Delaware assistant Kenny Blakeney, had eliminated top-seeded Norfolk State with an upset of its own 80-74 in the first of Friday’s two semifinals. DSU has lost seven straight to Howard, including 85-66 in Washington, D.C., and 75-71 in Dover earlier this year.

“A huge factor was the experience of Howard,” Waterman told MEACSports.com. “They have been here before. My hat’s off to coach Blakeney and his team and we wish them well in the NCAA playoffs.”

Delaware State is a charter member of the MEAC, which debuted in 1970-71. The title game appearance was DSU’s eighth.

Delaware State guard Martaz Robinson (3) drives to the basket against Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) and forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

The Hornets had prevailed in just one, the 2005 final 55-53 over Hampton, and lost in 1991, 1993, 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2015. DSU won its only regular-season MEAC titles in 2005, 2006 and 2007 under then-coach Greg Jackson.

This season, three DSU players earned MEAC postseason honors – first-team pick Robinson, second-teamer and third-team choice Tavarez – as the Hornets had double-digit wins for the first time since 2014-15.

Delaware State Deywilk Tavarez (0) reacts to missing two-of-three free throws in the final seconds of the game. All three makes would have brought his team within one. Howard defeated Delaware State 70-67 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Hornets can't hold lead

Howard led by as many as 10 en route to a 40-34 halftime lead. The Bison were keyed by 47% 3-point aim (8-for-17).

Muniz's 3-pointer with 16:47 left gave DSU its first lead since the opening minute 42-41. His bucket with 13:12 to go let the Hornets regain it 50-49 and then go up by six.

But Howard took back the lead 60-58 with 5:11 remaining. DSU tied it 60-60 with 4:41 left on Caleb Surger's basket but then went scoreless for more than four minutes.

Both teams shot 38% from the field.

