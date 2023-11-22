'We want to be legendary': How Auburn football's Iron Bowl rookies are preparing

AUBURN — It may feel like Auburn football is downtrodden, but don't tell that to the players.

The Tigers were blasted by New Mexico State in Week 12, beaten by three touchdowns and humbled in front of a home crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium by a team that was paid $1.85 million just to show up. It was ugly, and coach Hugh Freeze was very obviously still bothered by the loss at his weekly press conference Monday.

But Auburn's next opponent is a big one, and the players are ready to move on from the embarrassment against the Aggies and shift their attention to the Iron Bowl. That's especially the case for those who have yet to experience the rivalry firsthand.

"It’s probably a one-day thing," said linebacker Eugene Asante, who was on the scout team in 2022 and didn't travel with the team to Tuscaloosa last season. "Where you understand your mistakes and then you are able to just flush it down the drain and prepare for Alabama.”

RECRUITING: An Auburn football recruit asked to come to Tiger Talk. Why Hugh Freeze had to say no

OLD FRIEND: Why Gus Malzahn called Auburn football's Hugh Freeze the Monday ahead of the Iron Bowl

Twelve of Auburn's regular starters have yet to play in an Iron Bowl. Quarterback Payton Thorne, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, wide receiver Caleb Burton III and offensive linemen Dillon Wade, Gunner Britton and Izavion Miller are all transfers in their first seasons on the Plains.

Connor Lew, who's become the starting center after transfer Avery Jones went down with an injury against Ole Miss in October, is a true freshman that was playing at Kennesaw Mountain High School a year ago. Another true freshman who will be making his debut in the sport's greatest rivalry is defensive end Keldric Faulk.

Other Iron Bowl newcomers on the defensive side include jack linebacker Jalen McLeod, defensive lineman Justin Rogers and linebackers Austin Keys and Asante.

"We talk about the tradition and the history," Asante said Monday. "I believe the last time (Auburn won) was 2019. I see all those highlights, and I see Zakoby McClain taking that pick-6 back, the one that bounced off Najee Harris’ back. That's something, in terms of myself, that’s why I came to college. I wanted to be somebody that made those plays.

"I wanted to be somebody that is remembered in those types of games. I know a lot of the guys take pride in it, too. They want to go out there and leave something that’s going in the history books forever. That’s the approach this week: We want to be legendary."

Auburn Tigers linebacker Eugene Asante (9) celebrates a defensive stop as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Auburn Tigers lead Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-3 at halftime.

Hearing about the Iron Bowl and playing in it are two separate things. The veterans on the team are making sure the rookies understand that.

"It's the greatest rivalry in all of college football," said Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister, who sees significant reps at jack linebacker for the Tigers. "I grew up watching it and knowing how big it is. My teammates have been super expressive about how important this week is, particularly like Luke Deal (and) Kam Stutts, those guys have been here a long time.

"They’ve been expressive about how important this game is and how it means more than pretty much any game on the schedule."

Asante, who transferred to Auburn from North Carolina two offseasons ago, remembers where he was when he watched the Tigers and the Crimson Tide go to four overtimes in 2021, the most recent time the game was played at Jordan-Hare Stadium: "I had like 20 dudes in my house at North Carolina watching it, just naturally rooting for Auburn," Asante recalled. "... I understood the magnitude of that game at North Carolina. Being in it now, I truly understand it and I’m excited and ready to put my best foot forward.”

That understanding reached East Lansing, Michigan, too. Thorne spent four seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Auburn in May. He's had a sporadic first year on the Plains, with moments of ineptitude but also instances of promise.

He's aware what a win would do for his legacy, no matter what's already transpired.

"I know the importance of this game and how much this means to — obviously us, who are in it — but also the people that have grown up around it," Thorne said. "I understand that, and understand that’s a big responsibility. I’m excited to play my part in it and do everything I can to come home with a win."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: How Auburn football's Iron Bowl rookies are preparing for the rivalry