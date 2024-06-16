‘We want to leave Napoli’ – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent pushes for early exit

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (23) has become the priority at Paris Saint-Germain since Kylian Mbappé (25) agreed to leave the French champions to join Real Madrid. The Napoli star is appreciated by Luis Enrique and Luís Campos and is thought to be the perfect illustration of what the Paris project is building towards.

It’s no secret that Les Parisiens have been trying to coax Napoli into agreeing to a deal. However, information over how much PSG are willing to bid for the Georgian international has been conflicting, with L’Équipe suggesting that French champions are sticking to their €60 million evaluation while Foot Mercato puts the figure closer to €120 million.

Each mooted fee still falls short of what Napoli believe Kvaratskhelia is worth, with the club hopeful that they can extend the winger’s contract and insert a release clause that would set his value at €160 million.

‘Our goal is a team that plays in the Champions League’

Kvaratskhelia’s agent has put pressure on Gli Azzurri in an interview with the Georgian paper Sport Imedi, stating “We want to leave Napoli, but for now we’re focusing on the Euros.” His agent continued, “With [Antonio] Conte, Napoli have big plans… but that doesn’t mean that Khvicha wants to stay here.”

However, his agent further explained that he had not discussed this topic with his client who is focused on the Euros, but carried on to say, “Our goal is a team that plays in the Champions League. The problem is that if he stays here, he’ll lose an entire year because [Napoli are not in Europe.]”

GFFN | Nick Hartland