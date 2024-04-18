Who do you want to keep at Killie?

[BBC]

With several players out of contract in the summer, clubs up and down the country are considering who they want to be involved next season.

Derek McInnes has made no secret of his desire to keep Marley Watkins in Ayrshire, while Liam Polworth, Greg Stewart and Innes Cameron's deals are also up.

The other players set to leave Rugby Park are Kerr McInroy, Kieran O'Hara, Steven Warnock and Jack Sanders.

Who are you desperate to keep, and who would you be happy to wave goodbye to?

Let us know.