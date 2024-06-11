‘I want to do justice by the fans’: How new Hawkeyes analyst Pat Angerer discovered love for broadcasting

New Hawkeyes color commentator Pat Angerer stopped by the studio today to talk with Sports Director Jay Kidwell. Angerer, a Bettendorf native, shared the interview process and the emotions of being selected for this position.

“Extremely excited,” Angerer said. “Then when they announced it, extremely terrified and excited.”

Angerer said he will bring the same passion he displayed on the football field into the broadcast booth. Part of the interview process was calling a simulated game, which helped Angerer discover a love for broadcasting.

“If you’re not doing something that excites and terrifies you you’re not moving forward and improving,” Angerer said. “I was just very happy to be even considered and so when we did the simulation, I said whatever happens happens.”

The job was one that Angerer could not have imagined taking, but when the opportunity presented itself, it was a no brainer.

“It wasn’t something that I ever thought I would be doing,” Angerer said. “I’m really looking forward to it and Dolph is such a pro to work with. I was telling somebody I could put my dog up there and he’d have a good play-by-play with my dog.”

“Hawkeye fans are all very intelligent — they know the sport and know the game — so you’ve got to be truthful. Otherwise they’re going to pick it apart. I want to do justice by the fans, that’s the most important thing.”

The complete sit-down with Pat Angerer will air on Sunday, June 16th at 9:30.

