'We want to give Joe a wonderful sign-off'

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has urged his players to deliver a “wonderful send-off” for retiring goalkeeper Joe Hart as the club chase down a league and cup double.

Former England number one Hart, 37, has six games of his career remaining – culminating in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers – after announcing in February he will hang up his gloves at the end of the season.

"He's been an absolutely brilliant player in his career," Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"If you go back to when he was at Shrewsbury as a young player and now fast forward, all his life, the commitment, the sacrifices he has made have all been for the team.

"He's very much a team player. Seeing how he has supported his team-mates this season, he's absolutely brilliant. Of course we want to do it for the club, but for Joe finishing off this would be a wonderful sign-off for him."