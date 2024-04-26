We want to 'hook' fans into St Mirren - Lasley

Stephen Robinson and his side have given St Mirren fans a product worth watching, says chief operating officer Keith Lasley.

The Paisley side have enjoyed increased attendances this season as they strive for a spot in Europe after securing top six, with their most recent game against Hearts contested in front of a sold-out crowd.

Lasley says the improved atmosphere is due to hard work on and off the park, with plans to grow the club further.

"To see the gradual growth, credit's got to go to the manager and the players for creating a product that fans want to come and see," he said.

"Hopefully we can do our bit off the pitch that makes an atmosphere that's comfortable and enjoyable. If you put those two things together, hopefully the fans will buy into it.

"We want to try and do what we can to hook as many people into St Mirren. We feel as if we're making progress, but there's still a lot to do."

With a top-five finish needed to secure European football, Lasley has warned against complacency in the final weeks of the campaign.

"Stephen and his football staff have done another fantastic job, another top-six finish," he added. "It's got to be commended in terms of our competitors.

"It's down to a lot of hard work. It's not a time for giving ourselves a pat on the back. It's time for kicking on. We know what the potential rewards can be now, all focus turns to that."