I want him: Which Packers player do you want on the Saints?

It’s not news that the Green Bay Packers have built one of the NFL’s strongest rosters. They’re presenting a sky-high challenge for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 as legit Super Bowl contenders, hoping to treat the black and gold as little more than a speed bump on their way to the playoffs.

But what if we could pick one player from Green Bay’s roster to instead join the Saints? Knowing the team’s strengths and weaknesses, which Packer would you want to go turncoat? To make it at least a little challenging (and more interesting), we took Aaron Rodgers off the board. Here are our staff picks this week:

WR Davante Adams

Dec 23, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Kade Kistner: This is easy. With Michael Thomas out, Tre'Quan Smith questionable, and everyone after that a question mark, Adams would undoubtedly make the Saints offense a force to be reckoned with. None of that mentions that he is the best player at his position, especially when Thomas is out. But, could you imagine those two on the field together at the same time?

DT Kenny Clark

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) participates in training camp at Ray Nitschke Field, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Maddy Hudak: The overly tempting option here is to go Davante Adams, which would be a stellar upgrade to the Saints position group, but I’m going to draft “need-based” here and go Kenny Clark. The nose tackle has accumulated 18.5 sacks in five seasons, offers that enticing versatility in his ability to line up in multiple spots on the defensive interior, and New Orleans is ultimately hurting most at defensive tackle depth. Clark immediately bolsters the Saints line and gives them that stability they’ll sorely lose in David Onyemata’s six-game absence. John Sigler: I was tempted to go with Adams too, and my next choice would have been Jaire Alexander -- until the Saints traded for Bradley Roby. And I like the Saints' options at receiver (or at least Sean Payton's ability to maximize those options) better than their no-name defensive tackle group. Clark is one of the league's better interior pass rushers, having created 32 pressures last year -- more than every non-David Onyemata member in the New Orleans' position group.

