'I want that guy on my team': Peter King raves about Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker didn't let terrible weather conditions and the pressure of a game-winning kick affect him one bit on Sunday.

The league's most accurate kicker of all-time drilled a 49-yard field goal in the rain as time expired, giving the Ravens a 20-17 victory over the previously 10-1 San Francisco 49ers.

But it was Tucker's reaction after making the kick -- one that had huge implications behind it, such as playoff seeding -- that stood out to NBC Sports' Peter King.

"There's something about (Justin) Tucker that makes you say, 'I want that guy on my team,'" King wrote in his weekly Football Morning in America post. "He was happy, but not blown away with emotion. This is his job, and he's the most accurate kicker ever, and he knows there will be other kicks this big. And bigger."

The kick was Tucker's second game-winner of the season, with the other coming Week 5 in Pittsburgh. He's now made 22-of-23 field goals this season, good for a league-best 95.6 percent clip.

Tucker's walk-off came from 49 yards out, but if No. 9 had his way, he would've kicked it from a yard further out.

"I focus on the action of the kick, not consequences," Tucker told King postgame. "Honestly, as the clock ran down, I'm just hoping the ball's the spotted at the 32. Fifty's a nice round number. And there's slightly more glory making a 50-yarder than 49."

That's quite the confidence from Tucker. But it's confidence that all of his teammates share, too.

"He's one of the best ever," Patrick Ricard told NBC Sports Washington postgame. "He can kick it from our 20 and we'd be confident in him."

Baltimore is now 10-2 and in line for the top overall seed in the AFC.

The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations, and along that journey, Tucker will likely be faced with another high-pressure kick. And there's no one the Ravens would rather have to take it.

