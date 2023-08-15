'I want to be great': Richardson named Colts starter

Aug. 15—WESTFIELD — Shane Steichen has seen enough.

The Indianapolis Colts head coach announced following Tuesday's practice rookie Anthony Richardson will be the starting quarterback this season.

It's the culmination of a summer long competition with veteran Gardner Minshew and was clinched when the No. 4 overall pick displayed poise and command during Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

"After the game, going back and watching the poise he played with, you got the early interception and you bounce back and he made some really good plays, some really good throws and the way he used his legs, it definitely helps us," Steichen said.

Richardson got the news at the start of a two-hour meeting with Steichen on Monday night. The quarterback said the vast majority of the conversation had nothing to do with football as the two men begin to connect on a more personal level.

It's the realization of a life-long dream for the 21-year-old, but he was quick to note it's just the start of his journey, not the final destination.

"Honestly, I was shocked," Richardson said. "I'm a guy who put in work just to get the title, but it's not really all about the title. I'm just trying to make something great for the team. Despite being labeled as QB1, I've still got other guys in the room helping me get to that standard."

Minshew remains chief among that support group.

The 27-year-old has 24 career starts and was open and generous with his accumulated knowledge throughout the competition.

He admitted it was tough to get the news he'll be a backup for the third straight season, but Minshew understands why the move was made.

"Super excited for Anthony and the opportunity he has," Minshew said. "This is his franchise. That's the reason they picked him where he is, and, man, he's gonna be really special. So I'm excited to work, continue to get better and figure out how to win some games around here."

Richardson was 7-of-12 for 67 yards and rushed twice for 7 yards while playing the first quarter of the 23-19 loss against the Bills.

He forced a throw early that sailed over the head of slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie and was intercepted by Buffalo defensive back Dane Jackson. He bounced back with two drives into Bills' territory and threw a 34-yard pass to Alec Pierce that would have been a touchdown, but the wide receiver could not complete the process of the catch.

Richardson also had a scramble to the 5-yard line called back because of a penalty against tight end Pharaoh Brown.

The 14-play, 77-yard drive ended with a 28-yard missed field goal attempt by kicker Matt Gay.

But it's not only the numbers that made the decision to name Richardson the starter.

"It's not too big for him," assistant general manager Ed Dodds said Monday, before Steichen's move was made public. "He's comfortable in there and even — we saw this in college, and it was one of the things that I got excited about him, his poise and his feet in the pocket and how he kind of feels pressure and moves. That's that natural instinct that he has that some others don't.

"These offensive linemen see it when they're watching tape of practice, and they know they don't have to be perfect all the time. Obviously, he's big — he's real big, and he's real fast. I'm not talking about the running, but just the subtle movements in the pocket and in the huddle, calling out the play — that sort of thing. I've heard comments from some of those (linemen) like, 'Hey, he's doing a good job with that.'"

Richardson won over the locker room early with his humble approach and ferocious work ethic, and his desire to keep improving despite the promotion was evident throughout Tuesday's one-hour practice.

He was 9-of-12 in 11-on-11 work with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Pierce.

On Sept. 10, he'll become the seventh different Week 1 starter for the Colts in as many seasons.

And he certainly sounds like a man determined to end that streak.

"I talked about it before. I want to be great," Richardson said. "I want to be remembered. I don't want to just be one of those guys like, 'OK, he was in the league.' I want my legacy to be forever, and I'm working.

"Just trying to work forever and build those championships here with this team and this organization."