'We want Grace!' Fans notice Grace Berger's absence from Indiana Fever season-opener

Only one player didn't take the floor on Friday night, and fans took notice.

Guard Grace Berger, who was one of the most decorated Indiana University women's basketball players in program history and the seventh pick in the WNBA Draft, did not play in the Fever's season-opening 70-61 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

"Grace is going to be a good player one day," coach Christie Sides said. "Grace has got learning to do, she knows that. She comes out and she fights... She's learning, she's growing."

Fans started getting antsy as Berger's absence stretched into the third quarter, chanting "We want Grace!" throughout the 10-minute period. In the fourth quarter, fans started chanting "Grace" at the under-8 timeout.

Indiana Fever Grace Berger during the season opener against Connecticut Sun on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever 70-61.

While fans were disappointed in Berger's lack of playing time, she said she hopes it doesn't affect their attendance in the future.

"I hope they keep coming back to support our team," Berger said. "I think we have a lot of really exciting players, so I'm glad that IU and my roots from that got them in the stands. Hopefully, they saw how much potential our team has and will keep coming back."

Berger played ample time in the Fever's preseason game against the Chicago Sky, registering four points and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

Despite staying on the bench Friday, Berger said learning from the Fever's veterans, like Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler, is invaluable experience.

And Berger's energy on the sidelines elevates the entire team.

"G-baby, that's what we call her," Mitchell said. "G-baby is one of those people where she's very, very conservative until she gets out there. ... I look forward to playing with G-baby and what she's going to bring to the team."

The Fever's other rookies, Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxton, both saw time for the Fever on Friday. Saxton played less than a minute, picking up two fouls in 49 seconds.

Boston started the game for Indiana on Friday, playing 25 minutes and registering 15 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA: IU star Grace Berger doesn't play in Indiana Fever season-opener