'We want a gold ball': West De Pere football aims to return to state title game on arm of Duke Shovald

West De Pere quarterback Duke Shovald (12) helped lead the Phantoms to the WIAA Division 2 state title game in 2022.

DE PERE – Losing a high school football game sometimes takes a few days to get over before moving onto the next.

Ending the season with a defeat in the WIAA Division 2 state title game like West De Pere did in 2022?

That sting tends to last a lot longer.

“I mean, it took a while,” senior quarterback Duke Shovald said. “I miss a lot of the guys we had and the run we made. It definitely takes a while. It doesn’t go away right away.

“But I’m confident with the new guys that we can do the same thing, if not better. … I think most of the guys and coaches kind of took that as a chip on our shoulder, the silver ball. We want a gold ball.”

The Phantoms were the second-best team in the area last season, with their only regular-season loss coming in a 34-27 defeat at Bay Port in the final game that decided the Fox River Classic Conference-North championship.

West De Pere wasn’t thrilled when playoff brackets were released, not after the electronic auto-seeding format had it as a No. 3.

The Phantoms took it out on every team they met in the playoffs on the way to Camp Randall Stadium, winning all four games by at least two touchdowns.

The Phantoms jumped out to a 10-7 lead over Kettle Moraine in the title game, only to allow 20 unanswered points in the final three quarters.

Quarterback Duke Shovald looks to top breakout junior season

A return trip to Madison could largely depend on the right arm of the 6-foot-1, 191-pound Shovald, who has been a starter since early in his sophomore season and appears to have mastered West De Pere coach Chris Greisen’s creative offense.

Shovald had a breakout season as a junior — he already is considered one of the best at his position in program history — completing 63.3% of his passes for 2,470 yards and throwing 24 TDs. He also limited big mistakes with just three interceptions.

He set program records along the way, including becoming the first player in school history to throw for 4,000 or more passing yards for a career, moving ahead of former record holder Jason Berken (3,839 from 1999-2001) along with Jay Tollefson (3,095 from 2010-11), Josh Blount (3,008 from 2017-2020) and Steve Wilmet (2,915 from 1962-64).

“Last year from my sophomore year, there was a big difference,” said Shovald, who has thrown for 4,114 yards and 38 TDs during his career.

Najeh Mitchell is gone, but expectations remain high at West De Pere

Every prep team will lose talent to graduation, but West De Pere was hit particularly hard by the 2023 class.

Gone is all-world running back Najeh Mitchell, who was one of the best in the state as a senior and is continuing his career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Phantoms also must replace wideout Ryder Lesage, who was a unanimous selection on the all-conference first team, along with four all-conference offensive linemen.

The hits don’t stop there, from linebacker Joseph Joiner to defensive back Thomas Walder to defensive end Jacob Breier.

Greisen won’t downplay expectations despite the notable departures.

He wants success. He’s planning on it.

“It’s been a great tradition for many years here, starting with Coach (Bill) Turnquist and then Coach (Jack) Batten,” said Greisen, who is entering his fourth season at the helm. “They know, and we talked about, we are at the bottom of the mountain again. We are at the same level as every other team. We are not starting where we finished.

“It’s a new team and there are some good teams. We aren’t going to sneak up on anyone anymore, and they know that. It’s just a matter of them meeting the standard that has been set by not only the coaching staff but our players, too.”

Phantoms have some firepower returning

The good news for West De Pere is the names it does have back.

Along with Shovald, the offense features two strong receivers in senior Langdon Nordgaard and junior speedster Ben Lemirand, who finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at the D1 state track and field meet in June.

The defense still has all-conference players in senior lineman Andrew Baumgart, junior defensive end Easton Deschane and senior defensive back Carter Schmitt.

Even the special teams look promising with Schmitt back as the FRCC-North’s top returner.

The most intriguing player could be the 6-4, 195-pound Nordgaard, who missed all of training camp and the first three games in 2022 after sustaining a Grade 4 laceration to a kidney that required two blood transfusions and almost ended his promising career.

West De Pere wideout Langdon Nordgaard (17) has received plenty of college interest this summer.

Nordgaard was back to his old self by the end of the season, highlighted by a TD catch in the title game.

It appears he’s taken his game to another level this summer.

He has been offered preferred walk-on roles by the University of Wisconsin and Colorado State and holds about a dozen Division II offers from teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

He is, as Shovald said, a dude.

“Every day he does something that’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh,'" Greisen said. “That kid is something else. It’s so good to have him out here. He has worked his butt off this summer. I’m expecting him to have a great year.”

West De Pere will be tested early

The result won’t count, but the Phantoms should at least get a sense of where they stand when they host D1 defending state champion Kimberly in a scrimmage Friday.

They also host Kaukauna in a nonconference game in Week 2 before conference play begins with a crossover contest against FRCC-South member Green Bay West in Week 3.

West De Pere beat Kaukauna twice last season in a 43-42 overtime thriller in Week 2 and in a 26-7 victory in a semifinal playoff game.

The Galloping Ghosts have 12 starters returning.

“We have our work cut out for us,” Greisen said. “That’s good. We need that. We need that type of training. Iron sharpens iron type of deal.”

