Want to 'gamble' on Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville? Here's how

Not all bets are off Saturday for the Iroquois Steeplechase, the only legally sanctioned horse-racing event held in Tennessee each year at Percy Warner Park.

Patrons still can’t legally wager on the race at the track or online, but those in the expected crowd of around 25,000 do have another option to add some spice to the afternoon: StableDuel, a new partner of the National Steeplechase Association.

Think of the gaming platform, which officially began April 22, as the fantasy sports version of horse racing. People will be able to compete for $2,000 in cash and prizes at seven selected steeplechase meets this year, including Iroquois.

Those who create an account on the StableDuel app can play for free on their phones. Each player will be given $50,000 in virtual money, a "salary cap," if you will, to use on a stable of 10 horses. Each horse's value is determined by a betting line set by the National Steeplechase Association.

WHAT'S NEW: Iroquois Steeplechase enhances race day experience

OPINION: Iroquois Steeplechase celebrates 82 years of a joint effort in Nashville

BETS ARE OFF: What was lost when Tennessee banned horse race betting in 1907? One can only imagine

Points are accumulated based on horse performance. Those with the most points will receive a cash prize, with money paid on a sliding scale to the top 25 finishers at each meet.

"It's not 'gambling,' but you win a prize," said Dwight Hall, chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase since 2007 and the winning rider of the 1977 race, in which he directed Alvaro 2nd to first place. "It's a way to help create more interest, because people watching horse racing want to be able to bet on it.

"Now they can have a little stake and you get your money."

So why can't you bet live on horse races in Tennessee?

Betting on horses was banned in Tennessee in the early 1900s by the Tennessee General Assembly. With no brick-and-mortar offtrack betting sites in the state today, legal sports betting in Tennessee can be done online only, thanks to a bill that went into effect in November 2020. While it is legal to bet on horses in Tennessee on dedicated online horse sites and online sites licensed by the state of Tennessee, the Iroquois Steeplechase remains free of legal gambling.

That hasn't stopped some in attendance at the Steeplechase from making some friendly wagers, though.

"People love to bet," Hall said. "I'm sure they do it amongst themselves in the boxes or the tailgating; you know, put numbers in a hat or whatever."

In 2021 and 2022, a $100,000 "Freeplay Pick 6 Challenge" was held in conjunction with the Iroquois Steeplechase. The free contest allowed fans who answered series of five questions correctly a chance to enter a "free $100 bet." Those fans who subsequently picked the top finishers for each race earned a share of the prize.

According to an Equibase report, more than $12.1 billion was wagered on horse racing in the United States in 2022.

The Iroquois Steeplechase is organized and presented by the Volunteer State Horsemen’s Foundation, which began the race with a family atmosphere in mind. It has been held at Percy Warner since its inception in 1941, when rider Dinwiddie Lampton Jr. earned a victory atop Rockmayne.

A series of six races are scheduled to be held at the park Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Iroquois Steeplechase fans can use gaming platform to 'gamble' on race