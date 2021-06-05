Want a free Chicago haircut? Get a COVID vaccine
Chicago's "Vax and Relax" program starts this weekend, offering free haircuts to those who get their COVID vaccines.
NBA vet & former Cleveland Cavaliers asst. coach Damon Jones joins Chris Haynes to talk about LeBron James' mindset as the Los Angeles Lakers forward faces elimination for the first time ever in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.
The defending World Cup champs are the favorites and the most popular pick of bettors.
The Lakers are underdogs in Game 5 at Phoenix.
PARIS (Reuters) -Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
Tom Brady made one huge mistake during the 2020 NFL season.
It is a compelling and fantastic look at not only their in-ring rivalries, but how their times shaped them and the perception of them.
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all four NBA playoff games on Wednesday night.
Iga Swiatek is now the overwhelming favorite at just +175.
A huge night from Jordan Clarkson helped push Utah past the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday.
France has the lowest odds of anyone in the tournament but England is right behind.
The most unlikely playoff series is set to kick off on Wednesday night when the Canadiens take on the Jets, while the Knights will be looking to avenge their embarrassing loss. Let's make some picks!
PARIS (Reuters) -World number one Ash Barty retired from her second round match at the French Open on Thursday with an injury, leaving the women's draw at the claycourt Grand Slam without its top two seeds following Naomi Osaka's earlier withdrawal. Second seed Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, pulled out after her first round following a row over her decision to boycott post-match media duties citing mental health concerns. Australia's Barty, who lifted her maiden major at Roland Garros in 2019, was trailing 6-1 2-2 against Poland's Magda Linette when she decided she could no longer continue, having started the match with taping on her left thigh.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
As he stands at even par following day two, Rory McIlroy withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am, citing "personal reasons."
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal target the French Open last 16 on Saturday but standing in their way is a spearfishing fan and a would-be estate agent.
That didn't take long...
Stephen A. Smith reporting "six or seven" teams believe they can acquire Damian Lillard
PARIS (Reuters) -German sixth seed Alexander Zverev blew hot and cold with his serve but had enough artillery to take down Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(1) to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday. Zverev and Safiullin never contested a Tour-level match before Wednesday but met three times as juniors with the German winning all three in straight sets. But the 182nd-ranked Russian, who mostly plies his trade on the challenger circuit, went toe-to-toe with Zverev in the baseline battle in the opening set before the German got the crucial break in the 11th game.
USMNT – Mexico is always a big occasion and this clash in Denver for the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League trophy promises to be epic. [ MORE: Nations League schedule, scores, stats ] Gregg Berhalter saw his young USMNT side scrape by Honduras in the semifinal, while Mexico beat Costa Rica on penalty kicks in an equally unconvincing