Want to be a football official? Here’s your chance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Football may be the furthest thing from your mind in the month of May, but the PFOA (Portland Football Officials Association) is on the lookout for a handful of new members to add to their 2024 class.

“The one common theme we see is you have to have a flexible enough job to be able to get to the games,” said Rob Fuller, PFOA’s Director of Recruiting.

“We don’t discriminate. We will take anyone from any career,” Fuller said. “If you love football, and you’ve got the time, we’d love to have you involved. But those are the things I usually look for in screening out potential new officials.”

Due to the pandemic, it’s been an uphill climb in recent years. But Fuller said even though it’s heading in a positive direction, the need is still there.

“We’d love to add about 40 new officials that will be ready to go by September.”

So, if you have Friday nights free, and want to earn some additional cash along the way, I can’t think of a better way to give back. And, Fuller said, they’ll even train you.

“We have a mantra around here that says, we’ll take you from zero to on-field in 5 weeks.”

Starting on July 30, PFOA will begin their crash course in officiating at the high school level. It’s only 90 minutes each week, which is just enough time to get you ready, then turn you loose for the OSAA football season.

“We try to make it very simple. You’ll fill out an intake form on our website, submit your name, phone and email. And somebody will give them a call back — likely me — about 24-48 hours later. And that’s the extent of the initial vetting process.”

Fuller encourages any man or woman who has an interest in officiating at the high school or youth levels to reach out to the Portland Football Officials Association.

