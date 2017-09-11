We want to eliminate Nigeria from Wafu Cup, says Sierra Leone's Dunia

The home based Leone stars will face Salisu Yusuf's men on Monday evening and the defender is hopeful they can stage an upset in the regional play-off

Sierra Leone B captain, Yeami Dunia says his side are ready to eliminate Nigeria in Monday's Wafu Cup playoff tournament in Ghana.

The defender admitted that bulk of his mates will be taking on the Nigerian side for the first time, but insists they are better prepared than the Super Eagles B.

"The technical team has done their best over the past few weeks to get both our physical and mental attitude right and it is left with us to show respect to them by delivering positively on the pitch," Dunia told media.

"I see us in a better position to eliminate the Nigerians due to the fact that we've been together for a while. I appeal for all Sierra Leoneans to continue giving their unflinching support to the national team."

The Leone Stars will tackle Nigeria B at the Cape Coast Stadium at 7pm Nigerian time, immediately after Mali and Mauritania clash at the same venue.

Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations