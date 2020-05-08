'We want to create a proper women's Tour de France from 2022,' says race director

The peloton pass through the village of Middle Assendon in South Oxfordshire during stage three the OVO Energy Women's Tour - PA

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme wants to create a proper women’s version of the race, with 2022 making “most sense” for the inaugural edition.

He added that the long-awaited race would take place after the men’s Tour had finished rather than run simultaneously.

Earlier this week, cycling’s governing body, the UCI, announced its revised 2020 calendars for men and women. And while the introduction of a women’s version of Paris-Roubaix for the first time was warmly welcomed by riders, the continued absence of a women’s Tour de France was again a talking point.

There have been various attempts down the years to get a women’s version of the race off the ground. The first attempt back in the 1950s lasted only one edition. Race organiser ASO (Amaury Sport Organisation) then launched a women’s version of the race between 1984 and 1989. There were further efforts in the 1990s and the early 2000s, but nothing stuck. ASO then launched La Course by Le Tour de France in 2014, after a petition to ASO to include a women's race.

This year - coronavirus-permitting - La Course will take place on the opening day of the Tour in Nice on August 29.

Prominent riders, however, have often criticised La Course for being an after-thought. It has been a one-day race for all bar one of its six editions. World champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) called the most recent edition last summer “nothing more than a criterium”.

The closest thing the women have to a grand tour at the moment is the Giro Rosa, held over 10 stages and overlapping with the Tour de France.

Prudhomme has now given an update on ASO’s position. “We want to expand,” he was quoted as saying by AFP. “Step by step more women’s competitions.

“The UCI clearly has a vision for women’s cycling. We must continue to adapt. Our goal remains the same: planning a race after the Tour de France for men.”

He added: “The calendar for this year is now fixed. There will be the Olympic Games next year, so 2022 makes the most sense.”

Prudhomme admitted earlier this year that running a proper multi-stage women’s race at the same time as the Tour would be “logistically impossible”.

"We are seriously working on a project for a women's stage race,” Prudhomme told Le Telegramme in March. “We want to organise it in the short term. We want to talk to everyone, not just 50 per cent of the population.

"Before the men's race, it is no longer possible. The Tour de France has grown, society is not the same at all. It is now unplayable. It will not be during the Tour de France, but it will be during the summer.”