'We want to build a great program': West Morgan looking to repeat 2023 success in 2024

Jun. 22—TRINITY — The 2023 season will go down as the best in West Morgan football history. At least so far.

Last year the Rebels finished the season 12-1, going undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history. They also won the Class 4A, Region 7 championship and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

However, that was last year. This year brings a whole new season.

"I think our guys have an edge about them coming into this season," said West Morgan head coach Drew Phillips, who is 27-6 in three seasons with the Rebels. "Everybody still talks about last year and rightfully so, but our guys want to put their own stamp on this season."

It's a different vibe coming into this season than it was last year. Last season, with such a senior heavy class, preseason expectations were through the roof.

That's not quite the case this year.

"We did lose a couple seniors, and I think people don't expect as much because of that," said senior linebacker Ty Jones. "Last year we were top five in the state in scoring and had a great defense. I don't think that should change this year."

"A couple" may be an understatement, as West Morgan graduated 17 seniors from last year's team, including nine who signed to play college football. Among them were The Daily's Players of the Year, Jalen Fletcher and Sha'Marvion Mosely, as well as Ti'Arrius Mosley, who signed to play with Jacksonville State.

But while the loss of that much talent might be detrimental to most 4A schools, West Morgan doesn't view it that way.

"There's still a lot of talent here," said senior linebacker/running back Jaylin McGuire. "I think we'll surprise a lot of people by just how much talent we have."

It will take plenty of talent to meet Jones' goal of having another top-tier offense and defense. Last season the Rebels fielded an offense that scored 51 points per game and a defense that held teams to just 15 a game.

But Phillips said part of why his staff is so excited for the upcoming season is getting to show everyone just how deep the West Morgan program is.

"We have a lot of guys that could've played the last couple years, but unfortunately you can only put 11 on the field," Phillips said. "These guys could have easily transferred somewhere else, but they've waited their turn. Seeing them finally have the opportunity to show what they can do is exciting."

That's been the goal this offseason and heading into the 2024 season. Players and coaches are eager to prove that 2023 wasn't just a flash in the pan or the result of one loaded senior class, but instead just a normal season for the program that's being built.

"Coach Phillips preaches all the time that this is the standard now," Jones said. "It doesn't matter if we lose a couple of seniors or a lot of seniors, what we did last year, that's what we expect to do every year.

"We don't want to build a great team; we want to build a great program," Jones said.

