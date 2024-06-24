'You want to bring him down!' - England star launches STUNNING attack on Alexander-Arnold critics

'You want to bring him down!' - England star launches STUNNING attack on Alexander-Arnold critics

England star Declan Rice has delivered a stirring defence of his midfield colleague Trent Alexander-Arnold amid ongoing criticism of the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been savaged in the media since their lacklustre 1-1 draw with Denmark in their second group stage game on Thursday.

The role of Alexander-Arnold has come under particular scrutiny, with Southgate taking off the Liverpool man twice in two matches.

The 25-year-old was replaced on 54 minutes against Denmark despite being one of England’s better players on the ball that day and creating the majority of his team’s chances.

The England manager was scrutinised by the media after the game with Southgate revealing he was playing Alexander-Arnold in midfield as an ‘experiment’ and suggesting that he was struggling to find a replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

Rice was interviewed by ITV ahead of England’s final group stage match against Slovenia with Gabriel Clarke asking the Arsenal man whether major tournaments were the right time for such experimentation.

"I tell the attackers all the time, I will sit and you lot go flourish and do your stuff!" 👏 "I'm telling you now Trent (Alexander-Arnold) can play in midfield." 🗣️ Declan Rice discusses England's midfield options 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@GabrielClarke05 pic.twitter.com/DWY1OtVwc3 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 24, 2024

He backed his midfield colleague strongly, suggesting the media and public at large were trying to ‘bring him down’.

“It's funny because people were calling for Trent to play in midfield,” Rice told ITV. “Half the country are calling for Trent to play in midfield.

“And then you play him in midfield and then you want to bring him down. I don't get it. I don't get it at all.

“I'll defend all of my boys until the day I never put on an England shirt. Trent is one of the best players I've ever seen.

“Don't call for someone to play in a position and then backtrack all because you think he's had a bad game or something.

“I'll tell you now, Trent can play in midfield. I've seen it at England. I've seen it for Liverpool. He's unbelievable.

“That's what I say to the people that you see say that type of stuff.”

