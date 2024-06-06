‘You want Boston?’: Tom Brady narrates epic Celtics hype video ahead of Game 1 of NBA Finals

Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a message for Dallas Mavericks fans: be careful what you wish for.

In an epic hype video shared on social media by the Celtics ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, Brady narrates, “Really? You want Boston? Take it from me: that’s a bad idea.”

The loud chant of “We want Boston!” has been heard in NBA arenas this playoff season, including in Miami, Cleveland, Indiana, and New York. While the Knicks never got a chance to battle Boston, the Celtics ultimately defeated the Heat, Cavaliers, and Pacers with ease, to the dismay of those fanbases.

Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/q7bvdKgl1U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 6, 2024

The Celtics have grown accustomed to quieting road crowds while racking up a 12-2 record in the playoffs so far this spring.

“We’re still here. Right now, you’re gonna want anyone but Boston,” Brady adds in the video.

Game 1 of the Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: (L-R) Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics high five during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics hug after winning Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hugs Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics after winning Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: The Boston Celtics celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: The Boston Celtics hoist the Bob Cousy Trophy after winning Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers drives against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics accepts the The Larry Bird Trophy earning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP after winning Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts prior to a game against the Indiana Pacers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics jumps on head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics raises The Larry Bird Trophy after winning Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics accepts The Larry Bird Trophy after winning Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Owner of the Boston Celtics ‎Wyc Grousbeck accepts the Bob Cousy Trophy after winning in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Owner of the Boston Celtics ‎Wyc Grousbeck hoists the Bob Cousy Trophy after winning Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass after a rebound during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Ben Sheppard #26 of the Indiana Pacers defends against Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

