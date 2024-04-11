Who do you want the Boston Celtics to play in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Who do you want the Boston Celtics to play in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs? With the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers looking more and more likely to emerge from the play-in tournament to face Boston from the No. 8 seed, it could be tough going early in the postseason for the Celtics.

There’s still a chance of facing the Atlanta Hawks or Chicago Bulls, though. Do you have a preference for Boston to play? CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell delve into potential first-round playoff opponents for the Boston Celtics on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

They analyze the matchups against the Heat and the 76ers, exploring the challenges and opportunities each team presents. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire