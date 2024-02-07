Want to bet on Patrick Mahomes? Here are the best 2024 Super Bowl props for Chiefs QB

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP will look to repeat at least one of those awards on Sunday in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in his six years as a starter for the team. He's looking to make his team the eighth back-to-back title-winners in NFL history after the gunslinger netted his second Super Bowl MVP award in their Super Bowl win last year.

Mahomes is currently the favorite to win the game's MVP award for a second straight time and the third time in his seven-year career.

Here are the best player props to take for the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback, with odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Best Patrick Mahomes player props

Patrick Mahomes under 260.5 passing yards (-115)

Mahomes has failed to throw for more than 260 yards in just five of his 17 career playoff starts. However, four of those five games were in the last two postseasons: in last year's divisional round against the Jaguars, in last year's Super Bowl and in each of the last two rounds of this year's playoffs. Even against Miami in the wild card round this year, Mahomes just barely eclipsed that number with 262 passing yards.

This Chiefs team has succeeded more with their ground game and defense than previous iterations and haven't had to lean heavily on their quarterback as a result. No doubt the loss of speedy receiver Tyreek Hill has affected recent years' performances as well.

Patrick Mahomes over 26.5 rushing yards (-125)

Mahomes failed to reach 27 rushing yards in 10 of the 19 games he's played this year (including playoffs). He's also failed to hit that mark in nine of his 17 career postseason starts.

However, he has rushed for 29 yards or more in each of his previous three Super Bowl appearances and rushed for at least 26 yards in four of five games against NFC opponents in the regular season. The lone exception was against Minnesota, during a game in which he didn't attempt a single rush.

Bettors need to be slightly wary of rushing yards over bets from Mahomes in the Super Bowl after what happened in these two teams' last Super Bowl clash.

Patrick Mahomes over 0.5 interceptions thrown (-115)

One reason the Chiefs have had so much postseason success under Mahomes is his ability to protect the football in the playoffs. However, there are some big exceptions in his biggest games.

In 17 postseason starts, the quarterback has thrown at least one interception in four of them – three of which were multiple-interception games: Super Bowl 54 (vs. 49ers), Super Bowl 55 (vs. Buccaneers) and the 2022 AFC championship game (vs. Bengals). The only Super Bowl appearance he's made without an interception was last year, which at the time was also the postseason game with the fewest pass attempts of his playoff career.

Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 touchdown passes (-155)

In three career Super Bowl appearances, the only time Mahomes hasn't thrown at least two touchdowns was when the Buccaneers held the Chiefs to zero touchdowns in 2021. Though he's been held to one touchdown pass in two of three playoff games this year, there's a good chance he's responsible for multiple scores with his arm on Sunday. That's especially true if Kansas City has to play from behind like it did for much of its game against Buffalo in the divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP (+135)

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year, there's a very good chance it will have had a lot to do with Mahomes' performance. He's the favorite to win the award for a reason and has won it each of the last two times Kansas City has won a Lombardi Trophy.

