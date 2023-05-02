Want to bet on one of four gray horses in Kentucky Derby 2023? Here’s what you need to know

Horses come in all shapes, colors and sizes. Some have pronounced blazes or unique patterns.

But most of the horses — and winners — in the Kentucky Derby tend to be bay or chestnut. Only eight gray or roan horses have ever won the first leg of the Triple Crown.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will feature four gray or roan horses. According to Horse Racing Sense, roan is the mixing of white hair with a horse’s base hair color, which lightens as the horse gets older. A gray foal can be born chestnut, bay, brown or black but eventually loses pigmentation and turns gray.

The last of such colts to win the Garland of Roses was Giacomo in 2005. Since then, there have been 36 gray or roan horses that competed in the Derby. Essential Quality came the closest to winning, finishing third in 2021. Last year, the highest finisher was Barber Road in sixth place.

Here’s a look at the four gray horses running Saturday:

Kentucky Derby contender Tapit Trice on the track on Sunday. April 23 2023 at Churchill Downs. Tapit Trice, trained by Todd Pletcher, won the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes in April and the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby in March.

Of the four gray or roan horses in this year’s race, Tapit Trice has the best odds and is the highest career earner so far with $883,650 via a 4-0-1 record in five starts. His sire, Tapit, is one of the best race horses in North America, though his progeny has yet to produce a Kentucky Derby winner. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse has the second-best morning-line odds in the field after Monday's draw.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Reincarnate pauses in the stable with Peter Hutton Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

Reincarnate was one of the horses trainer Bob Baffert transferred to Tim Yakteen earlier this year after winning the Grade 3 Sham on Jan. 8 at Santa Anita Park. Here’s 2-3-2 in seven starts and has earned $345,650 in that time. He’s the descendant of Holy Bull, a champion horse who earned Horse of the Year honors in 1994 but finished 12th in the Kentucky Derby that same year.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Hit Show takes in the backside scene Friday morning, April 28, 2023 at Churchill Downs. The horse placed second in the Wood Memorial Stakes on April 8 and won the Wither Stakes in February. Trainer is Brad Cox.

Much like a gray or roan horse winning the Derby has been rare, Hit Show’s owners, Gary and Mary West, haven’t had the best luck in the race. Their horse, Maximum Security, crossed the finish line in the 2019 Kentucky Derby first but was disqualified for interference. Hit Show (3-1-0 in five starts) is a longshot to give them their first win in five tries.

Kentucky Derby horse Rocket Can on the track on Sunday. April 23 2023 at Churchill Downs. Rocket Can, trained by Bill Mott, placed fourth in the Arkansas Derby in the 1-1/8 mile race, second in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park and first at the Holy Bull Stakes.

Churchill Downs has been a good track for Rocket Can, who broke his maiden there in his third career start in October then finished second at an allowance optional claiming race a month later. In his latest race, the Kentucky-bred colt placed fourth in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 1 at Oaklawn Park. Rocket Can is 2-2-0 in seven starts with career earnings of $383,413.

Gray/roan winners of past Kentucky Derbys

Giacomo (2005)

Monarchos (2001)

Silver Charm (1997)

Winning Colors* (1988)

Gato Del Sol (1982)

Spectacular Bid (1979)

Decidedly (1962)

Determine (1954)

*Winning Colors is one of three fillies to win the Kentucky Derby and the last to do so.

