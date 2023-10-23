Want to bet on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin? Here's the latest spread for OSU vs. UW

After beating Penn State 20-12 at home, Ohio State will travel to Madison, Wisconsin as a two-touchdown favorite.

The No. 3 Buckeyes — one of two teams that remain undefeated in the Big Ten — will take on Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday night as 14.5-point favorites.

Ohio State will try and extend its current nine-game win streak against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have not lost to the Badgers since 2010.

Ohio State has covered the spread in four of its seven games in 2023, while Wisconsin has posted a 2-4-1 record against the spread this season.

Ohio State will kick off against Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

Here's a look at the latest betting lines for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin ahead of Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread

BetMGM: -14.5 Ohio State, Over/Under: 43.5 points

DraftKings: -14.5 Ohio State, O/U: 43.5 points

FanDuel: -14.5 Ohio State, O/U: 43.5 points

Bet365: -14.5 Ohio State, O/U: 43.5 points

