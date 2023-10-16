Want to bet on Ohio State vs. Penn State? Here's the latest spread for OSU vs. PSU

Ohio State will be the favorite heading into its home meeting against Penn State Saturday.

With ESPN's "College GameDay" and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" coming to town, the eyes of the college football world will be on Columbus Saturday as the No. 3 Buckeyes host a fellow undefeated Big Ten East team in No. 7 Penn State at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has won six straight against the Nittany Lions, last losing to Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania in 2016.

Ohio State has not lost to Penn State in Columbus since 2011.

Ohio State has covered the spread in three of its six games in 2023, while Penn State has covered in each of its six wins.

Ohio State vs. Penn State will kick off at 12:14 p.m. Saturday on FOX.

Here's a look at the latest betting lines for Ohio State vs. Penn State ahead of Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Penn State betting information

BetMGM: -4.5 Ohio State, Over/Under: 47.5 points

DraftKings: -4.5 Ohio State, O/U: 48.5 points

FanDuel: -4.5 Ohio State, O/U: 48.5 points

Bet365: -4.5 Ohio State, O/U: 48 points

