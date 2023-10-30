Want to bet on Ohio State vs. Rutgers? Here's the latest spread

Ohio State is expected to carry its winning streak through its road matchup against Rutgers.

According to most major sportsbooks, Ohio State sits as at least a 18-point favorite in its road game against Rutgers at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Ohio State has not lost to Rutgers in nine meetings. In four road games, the Buckeyes have beaten the Scarlet Knights by an average of 43 points

Ohio State did not cover its 14.5-point spread in its 24-10 win against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have covered in four of their eight wins this season.

Rutgers has covered each of its six wins in 2023, including its six-point spread against Indiana where the Scarlet Knights beat the Hoosiers 31-14.

Ohio State will kick off against Rutgers at noon Saturday on CBS.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers spread: How much is OSU favored?

Here's a look at the latest betting lines for Ohio State vs. Rutgers ahead of Saturday.

BetMGM: 18.5 Ohio State, Over/Under: 43.5 points

DraftKings: -18 Ohio State, O/U: 43.5 points

FanDuel: -18.5 Ohio State, O/U: 42.5 points

Bet365: -18.5 Ohio State, O/U: 43 points

