Want to bet on the Ohio State football vs. Missouri Cotton Bowl? Here's the latest spread

Ohio State is a betting favorite once again.

After the Buckeyes failed to cover as underdogs against rival Michigan in the final game of the 2023 regular season, Ohio State opened as 6.5-point favorites in its Cotton Bowl matchup with Missouri.

Ohio State will kick off against Missouri at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cotton Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

Ohio State vs. Missouri spread

Here's the latest betting lines for Ohio State vs. Missouri in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.

DraftKings: -6.5 Ohio State

FanDuel: -6.5 Ohio State

How is Ohio State against the spread?

Ohio State has covered seven of 12 games in 2023. The Buckeyes failed to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against Michigan, while they covered the three games prior against Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota.

How is Missouri against the spread?

Missouri has covered eight of 12 games in 2023, including one of its two losses: a 14-point spread in the Tigers' 30-21 loss to Georgia.

